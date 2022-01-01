Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Algonquin

Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve cake

Port Edward Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Port Edward Restaurant

20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin

Avg 3 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes Royale$19.00
A blend of Alaskan King Crab, Lump
Blue Crab served with our house
mustard sauce.
More about Port Edward Restaurant
Item pic

 

SYRUP

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SP (2) CINNAMON SWIRL CAKE$5.00
A cinnamon swirl explosion topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Loaded Potato Cakes (3)$12.50
With Tillamook Cheddar. Hearty cakes loaded with cheese, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, seasoned crema drizzle and chives.
SP (2) S'MOREO CAKE$5.00
Toasted marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and crumbled Oreos.
More about SYRUP

