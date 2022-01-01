Cake in Algonquin
Algonquin restaurants that serve cake
More about Port Edward Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Port Edward Restaurant
20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin
|Crab Cakes Royale
|$19.00
A blend of Alaskan King Crab, Lump
Blue Crab served with our house
mustard sauce.
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin
|SP (2) CINNAMON SWIRL CAKE
|$5.00
A cinnamon swirl explosion topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
|Loaded Potato Cakes (3)
|$12.50
With Tillamook Cheddar. Hearty cakes loaded with cheese, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, seasoned crema drizzle and chives.
|SP (2) S'MOREO CAKE
|$5.00
Toasted marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and crumbled Oreos.