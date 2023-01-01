Flautas in Algonquin
Algonquin restaurants that serve flautas
El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin
|Flauta Plate
|$10.95
Three flute shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin
|Kid Flautas
|$6.99
2 fried rolled tortillas filled with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans or fries.
|Flautas
|$14.99
4 fried rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans