Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd

132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Plate$10.95
Three flute shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
Consumer pic

 

Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Flautas$6.99
2 fried rolled tortillas filled with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Flautas$14.99
4 fried rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin

Cheesecake

Belgian Waffles

Pretzels

Crispy Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chips And Salsa

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston