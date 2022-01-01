Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Alhambra
/
Alhambra
/
Cake
Alhambra restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(1453 reviews)
SWEET CORN CAKE
$3.95
More about Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
ICE CREAM
Michoacana Alhambra
2130 S Fremont ave, Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(496 reviews)
Funnel Cake
$7.99
Cake Cone Single
$3.99
Funnel Cake w/ Ice Cream & toppings
$9.35
More about Michoacana Alhambra
