Steamed mixed vegetables in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve steamed mixed vegetables

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables$14.95
Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$15.95
Steamed Mixed Vegetables$12.95
More about Hunan Springs
Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Mix Vegetables$5.00
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

