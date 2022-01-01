Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken wraps

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.99
Pita, Tzatziki, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Wrap$9.99
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Grouchy's chipotle pepper sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast tenders tossed in a Grouchy's spicy wing sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wasabi Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

