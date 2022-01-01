Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve roti

Madras Chettinaad

4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.00
Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread
More about Madras Chettinaad
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roti Chicken Curry$18.00
chicken yellow curry with roti dip topped with cilantro
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

