Roti in
Alpharetta
/
Alpharetta
/
Roti
Alpharetta restaurants that serve roti
Madras Chettinaad
4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.00
Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread
More about Madras Chettinaad
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
No reviews yet
Roti Chicken Curry
$18.00
chicken yellow curry with roti dip topped with cilantro
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
