Tacos in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve tacos
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|SOFT TACOS (3)
|$6.99
Beef or Chicken
|STREET TACOS 3
|$10.99
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
|HOUSE TACOS SHRIMP 3
|$11.99
Three shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Side Taco
|$2.50
|STREET TACOS (3)
|$12.99
|Tacos Al Carbon- CHK
|$13.99