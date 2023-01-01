Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Alton
/
Alton
/
Shrimp Tacos
Alton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Alton Sports Tap
3812 College Avenue, Alton
No reviews yet
3 Shrimp Tacos
$10.99
More about Alton Sports Tap
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
102 W 9TH STREET, Alton
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Sauteed in a White Wine Garlic Lemon Butter
More about Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
Chicken Sandwiches
Chef Salad
Filet Mignon
Chicken Parmesan
Spinach Salad
Pork Chops
French Fries
Shrimp Scampi
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.8
(21 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(256 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(182 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
