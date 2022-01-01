Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Ambler

Go
Ambler restaurants
Toast

Ambler restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Gypsy Blu image

 

Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$26.00
over egg noodles
More about Gypsy Blu
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell image

 

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

36 west Skippack pike, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala Family Style
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

Browse other tasty dishes in Ambler

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Andouille Sausages

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Pies

Calamari

Cake

Map

More near Ambler to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston