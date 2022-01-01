Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken marsala in
Ambler
/
Ambler
/
Chicken Marsala
Ambler restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Gypsy Blu
34 BUTLER AVE, AMBLER
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$26.00
over egg noodles
More about Gypsy Blu
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
36 west Skippack pike, Ambler
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala Family Style
More about Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
Browse other tasty dishes in Ambler
Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
Andouille Sausages
Hummus
Shrimp Tacos
Pies
Calamari
Cake
More near Ambler to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston