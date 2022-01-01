Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Ambler
/
Ambler
/
Shrimp Rolls
Ambler restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Hatsu
51 E. Butler PIke, Ambler
Avg 5
(975 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.00
More about Sushi Hatsu
Sharetea Fatty Panda
501 Limekiln Pike, Maple Glen
No reviews yet
Shanghai Shrimp Spring Roll (2) 上海虾春卷
$5.95
More about Sharetea Fatty Panda
