Chicken salad in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve chicken salad

LaRosa's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

LaRosa's

7 BARNARD ST, Andover

Avg 4.8 (366 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Pasta Salad
More about LaRosa's
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

800 Federal Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.40
Premium Chicken, Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt and Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on Multi Grain Bread.
More about Cafe Services

