Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Andover
/
Andover
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Andover restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
No reviews yet
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Basket of sweet potato fries, Fried until perfection!
More about The BrickYard
Sebastians
100 Minuteman Road, Andover
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Sebastians
Browse other tasty dishes in Andover
Turkey Clubs
Cheese Pizza
Turkey Burgers
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Pies
Cannolis
Noodle Soup
More near Andover to explore
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Middleton
No reviews yet
Reading
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston