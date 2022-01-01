Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$9.25
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
14" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
12" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Grab and Go$73.49
(8 WHOLE SANDWICHES)
100% Angus beef smashburger
topped with American cheese
served on a toasted bun. Includes
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and
secret sauce on the side
Rivalry Alehouse image

 

Rivalry Alehouse

945 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$11.99
Cheeseburger kids$7.99
