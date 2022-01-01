Cheeseburgers in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Antioch Pizza Shop
994 Rt. 59, Antioch
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high
EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
|14" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
|12" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Cheeseburger Grab and Go
|$73.49
(8 WHOLE SANDWICHES)
100% Angus beef smashburger
topped with American cheese
served on a toasted bun. Includes
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and
secret sauce on the side