Chicken wraps in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Door County Chicken Salad Wraps$10.99
Our housemade Door county chicken salad a top 3 romaine hearts served with fruit and cup of soup
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Char-grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing.
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

