Chicken wraps in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Door County Chicken Salad Wraps
|$10.99
Our housemade Door county chicken salad a top 3 romaine hearts served with fruit and cup of soup
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
950 Hillside Ave, Antioch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Char-grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & Caesar dressing.