Steak sandwiches in Antioch

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$20.00
More about Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH Special.$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
Steak Sandwich$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Farmer's Steak Sandwich$13.99
Hoagy Steak served on French Roll topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

