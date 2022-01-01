Steak sandwiches in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$20.00
Antioch Pizza Shop
994 Rt. 59, Antioch
|STEAK SANDWICH Special.
|$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Farmer's Steak Sandwich
|$13.99
Hoagy Steak served on French Roll topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips