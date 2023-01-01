Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve waffles

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Waffle$10.99
Delicate Belgian waffle topped with Strawberry compote and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
Chicken and Waffles$14.99
3 Hand breaded Chicken Tenders, Belgian Waffle dusted
with Powdered Sugar, served with Whipped Butter
Chive, Cheddar, Chicken Waffles$18.99
Classic Belgian Waffle topped with a boneless fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese sauce and chives with maple syrup and served french fries and cup of soup
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Rivalry Alehouse image

 

Rivalry Alehouse - 945 Main St.

945 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$18.99
More about Rivalry Alehouse - 945 Main St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Antioch

Shrimp Basket

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fish Sandwiches

Muffins

Quesadillas

Garlic Bread

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Antioch to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston