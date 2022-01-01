Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Ballston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Uncle Julio's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
Country Style Breaded or Grilled boneless chicken tenders.
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$9.19
Three lightly breaded chicken tenders.
More about World of Beer - Arlington

