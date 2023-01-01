Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Artesia

Go
Artesia restaurants
Toast

Artesia restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Nilly's Neighborhood Burger Shop

17603 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COOKIES CREAM SHAKE$7.00
More about Nilly's Neighborhood Burger Shop
Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Artesia -

11610 South Street, Artesia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Butter Blended Latte$7.50
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Cookie Butter Latte$5.35
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
Cookie Butter Milkshake$8.50
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
More about Cafe 86 - Artesia -

Browse other tasty dishes in Artesia

Curry

Chicken Biryani

Naan

Biryani

Pudding

Thai Tea

Chili

Map

More near Artesia to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston