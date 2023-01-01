Cookies in Artesia
Artesia restaurants that serve cookies
More about Nilly's Neighborhood Burger Shop
Nilly's Neighborhood Burger Shop
17603 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia
|COOKIES CREAM SHAKE
|$7.00
More about Cafe 86 - Artesia -
Cafe 86 - Artesia -
11610 South Street, Artesia
|Cookie Butter Blended Latte
|$7.50
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
|Cookie Butter Latte
|$5.35
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
|Cookie Butter Milkshake
|$8.50
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.