Napa, Tomato, Broccoli, Sweet Corn, Mushroom, Imitation Crab Stick, Fish Ball, Beef Ball, Pork Ball, Fall Ball with Roe, Fish Tofu, Firmed Tofu, Clam, Squid Ring, Shrimp, Quail Egg.

Slow Cooked Soup-base with Yellow Curry Flavor.

Your Choice of : Sliced Angus Beef or Sliced Pork