Chicken sandwiches in Ashburn

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
GRILLED OR FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN TOSSED IN
HOT SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING,
LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
|HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.75
FRIED CHICKEN, HOT HONEY, OLD BAY, PICKLES &
SHREDDED LETTUCE
|PERUVIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.75
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN, PERUVIAN VERDE
SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & AVOCADO
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
|*PP Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|*BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries