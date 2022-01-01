Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ashburn

Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Ashburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Oxus7 image

FRENCH FRIES

Oxus7

20937 Ashburn Rd #125, Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kebap Sandwich$14.00
More about Oxus7
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
GRILLED OR FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN TOSSED IN
HOT SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING,
LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.75
FRIED CHICKEN, HOT HONEY, OLD BAY, PICKLES &
SHREDDED LETTUCE
PERUVIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.75
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN, PERUVIAN VERDE
SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & AVOCADO
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
*PP Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
*BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Pho Nomenal

20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SW1. Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Banh Mi Ga Nuong Sa$7.99
More about Pho Nomenal

