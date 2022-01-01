Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve flan

Little Chango image

 

Little Chango

134 Coxe Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$5.00
Coconut Cardamom Custard Cooked Over a Layer of Caramel
More about Little Chango
Item pic

 

La Bodega by Cúrate

32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan de Huevo$6.00
orange-saffron flan and smoked caramel
More about La Bodega by Cúrate

