Tandoori in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve tandoori

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Paneer (side)$5.99
Tandoori Chicken (side)$4.99
More about Chai Pani
Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken (GF) - HALF$14.00
Salmon Tandoori (GF)$26.00
Tandoori Lettuce Wraps (GF)$10.00
More about Andaaz

