Salmon in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Aspen restaurants that serve salmon

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen

316 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Skuna Bay Salmon$45.00
Dijon, Local Honey, Baby Fennel & Leeks, Herbs, Preserved Lemon Beurre Blanc
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT*$20.95
SERVED ON HOME MADE POTATO LATKE, TWO SOFT POACHED EGGS, CLASSIC HOLLANDAISE
SMOKED SALMON, BEEFSTEAK TOMATO
JERK SALMON$38.00
BLACK RICE, FRIED PLANTAIN, GILLED ASPARAGUS, PICO DE GALLO
SMOKE SALMON CARPACHIO$20.95
Pickled Shallots, Fried Capers, Crème Fraiche, wild Arugula, Everything Bagel Crostini`s
More about Mawa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Campo De Fiori

205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (602 reviews)
Takeout
SALMONE$39.00
Grilled Loch Duarte salmon with finely chopped ginger, garlic, parsley, cilantro, scallions, jalapeños lemon zest and extra virgin olive oil, served with veggies
More about Campo De Fiori
Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar image

 

Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar

205 S Mill St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pan-Seared Salmon$38.00
7oz. filet with roasted green beans, coconut lime rice, sweet summer heat sauce with sriracha, pineapple & basil
More about Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar
Pyramid Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD

Pyramid Bistro

221 E Main St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Salmon w/Rice$15.00
Add Salmon$11.00
Cajun Salmon Entree$36.00
More about Pyramid Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Local Coffee House

614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Smoked Salmon$6.00
More about Local Coffee House

