Salmon in Aspen

SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
316 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen
|Skuna Bay Salmon
|$45.00
Dijon, Local Honey, Baby Fennel & Leeks, Herbs, Preserved Lemon Beurre Blanc
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
|MAINE SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT*
|$20.95
SERVED ON HOME MADE POTATO LATKE, TWO SOFT POACHED EGGS, CLASSIC HOLLANDAISE
SMOKED SALMON, BEEFSTEAK TOMATO
|JERK SALMON
|$38.00
BLACK RICE, FRIED PLANTAIN, GILLED ASPARAGUS, PICO DE GALLO
|SMOKE SALMON CARPACHIO
|$20.95
Pickled Shallots, Fried Capers, Crème Fraiche, wild Arugula, Everything Bagel Crostini`s
Campo De Fiori
205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen
|SALMONE
|$39.00
Grilled Loch Duarte salmon with finely chopped ginger, garlic, parsley, cilantro, scallions, jalapeños lemon zest and extra virgin olive oil, served with veggies
Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar
205 S Mill St, Aspen
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$38.00
7oz. filet with roasted green beans, coconut lime rice, sweet summer heat sauce with sriracha, pineapple & basil
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD
Pyramid Bistro
221 E Main St, Aspen
|Kids Salmon w/Rice
|$15.00
|Add Salmon
|$11.00
|Cajun Salmon Entree
|$36.00