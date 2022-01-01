Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Chicken Noodles
Athens restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Jackie O's Bakeshop
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$0.00
More about Jackie O's Bakeshop
Mitzi Lou's
817 Union Street, Athens
No reviews yet
Roasted Chicken and Noodle Soup
$3.99
A 16oz serving of our hearty roasted chicken and noodle soup with our house roasted chicken, carrots, celery, and onions.
More about Mitzi Lou's
