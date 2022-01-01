Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Thai Tea
Athens restaurants that serve thai tea
NOODLES
Fusion Noodle Company
30 W Union St, Athens
Avg 4.1
(244 reviews)
# Thai Tea
$3.55
More about Fusion Noodle Company
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Athens
18 South Court Street, Athens
No reviews yet
Thai Milk Tea
$5.25
spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. It's essentially a celebration of beautiful Thai flavours in a cup!
More about Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - Athens
Browse other tasty dishes in Athens
Potstickers
Chips And Salsa
Ravioli
Fudge
Flank Steaks
French Fries
Cannolis
Pies
More near Athens to explore
Newark
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston