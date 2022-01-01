Salmon in Westside / Home Park
Westside / Home Park restaurants that serve salmon
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
|Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly
|$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
Slim & Husky's
1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Tropical Salmon
|$26.00
Wild-caught salmon topped with a tropical glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
