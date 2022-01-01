Salmon in Westside / Home Park

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

 

Slim & Husky's

1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Spice House image

 

Spice House

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Tropical Salmon$26.00
Wild-caught salmon topped with a tropical glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
More about Spice House
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly image

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly$15.99
Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)
More about Local Green Atlanta
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

