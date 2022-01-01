Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.99
Deep-fried Dill pickle spears.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.50
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Steak Subs

Cake

Mediterranean Salad

Carbonara

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston