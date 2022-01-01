Nachos in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve nachos
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|Nachos Fajita
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini. Topped with Queso, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, Queso, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
|Nachos Shrimp
|$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Shrimp.