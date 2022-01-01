Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve quesadillas

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Fajita$14.50
A 10” Quesadilla, filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken and cooked with sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Topped with nacho cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla Grande$14.95
Succulent plump shrimp inside of a 10” tortilla, with a layer of beans and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.
Quesadilla Mexicana$7.00
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

California Dreaming, Augusta

3241 Washington Rd, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
With bacon & ham, mixed cheese and scallions.
More about California Dreaming, Augusta

