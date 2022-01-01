Quesadillas in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve quesadillas
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$14.50
A 10” Quesadilla, filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken and cooked with sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Topped with nacho cheese
|Shrimp Quesadilla Grande
|$14.95
Succulent plump shrimp inside of a 10” tortilla, with a layer of beans and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.
|Quesadilla Mexicana
|$7.00