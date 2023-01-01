Boneless wings in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Fire Wings - Aurora, CO
Fire Wings - Aurora, CO
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|5 WINGS (BONELESS)
|$4.99
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Aurora
17150 E ILIFF AVE, AURORA
|Boneless Chicken Wings 6
|$5.95
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
|Boneless Chicken Wings 12
|$11.50
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.