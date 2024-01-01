Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

 

9 Bar - Bubble Tea & Ramen - 1330 North Orchard Road

1330 North Orchard Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame - 毛豆$7.19
More about 9 Bar - Bubble Tea & Ramen - 1330 North Orchard Road
Item pic

 

Strings Ramen - Aurora

4340 E New York St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
Vegetarian
More about Strings Ramen - Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Tacos

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston