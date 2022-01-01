Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve french fries

f34a65ec-49d5-4b4f-a55b-8ca1c5062ba0 image

 

4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.

fox valley mall, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$4.75
More about 4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
French Fries image

 

MBurger

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.09
tossed in sea salt
More about MBurger

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Steak Sandwiches

Salmon

Chilaquiles

Reuben

Nachos

Chai Lattes

Gyoza

Gyro Sandwiches

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston