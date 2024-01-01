Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve garden salad

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Aurora

880 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.5 (6457 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Aurora
Consumer pic

 

Craft Urban - Aurora

41 South Stolp Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Garden Salad$8.00
Romaine | Cucumber | House Ranch Dressing
More about Craft Urban - Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Edamame

Gyro Sandwiches

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston