Chili in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve chili

24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
No-Bean Chili$15.95
Brisket, chuck roast, poblanos,
Lone Star, cheddar, jalapenos,
red onion, saltines
Chili Cheese Fries$12.95
Hose-cut potatoes, chili, cheddar, red onion, jalapeños
More about 24 Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp$15.00
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is the sauce that started it all. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. It’s not magic, it’s just made with the best ingredients. Pair it with: fried eggs, ice cream, pizza, hummus, oatmeal, tartines, and salads
More about Swedish Hill Bakery

