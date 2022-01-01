Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Happy Chicks image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Happy Chicks

