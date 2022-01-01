Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sourdough Fried Chicken, White Sonoran Bun, Chiltepin Aioli, Cilantro & Jalapeño Slaw, Red Romaine, Sour Pickles
More about Henbit
40 North Pizza image

 

40 North Pizza

900 W. 10th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.40
More about 40 North Pizza

