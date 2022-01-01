Fried chicken sandwiches in
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
Avg 4.5
(12 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Sourdough Fried Chicken, White Sonoran Bun, Chiltepin Aioli, Cilantro & Jalapeño Slaw, Red Romaine, Sour Pickles
More about Henbit
40 North Pizza
900 W. 10th St., Austin
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.40
More about 40 North Pizza
