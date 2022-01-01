Lamplight Village restaurants you'll love
Garbo's Lobster Truck #1
Roaming Food Truck, Austin
|Popular items
|Maine Style Lobster Roll
|$22.00
Chilled lobster tossed with a light mayo, chopped celery, fresh lemon and green leaf lettuce served on a New England top split bun
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$22.00
Warm Maine lobster, poached in butter, topped with scallions, house seasoning and served in a New England top split bun
|Hatch Roll
|$25.00
Butter poached lobster, topped with hatch chile sauce, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro; served on a toasted New England top-split bun
Garbo's Lobster Restaurant (North) - 12709 N Mopac
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Popular items
|Maine
|$25.00
Mayo, Celery, Lemon Zest topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
|Connecticut
|$25.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
Garbo's Lobster Downtown Trailer - 626 North Lamar Blvd
626 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Butter poached Maine lobster topped with Garbo's house seasoning, fresh lemon juice & scallions in a New England top-split bun
|Chips
|$1.00
Cape Cod Kettle Chips
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Arcadian Harvest Greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, corn, croutons with Garbo's house seasoning & Heidi's champagne vinaigrette
Pro-Tip: Add (2oz) chilled lobster for $17