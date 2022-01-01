Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamplight Village restaurants you'll love

Lamplight Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try Lamplight Village restaurants

Garbo's Lobster Roaming Food Truck image

 

Garbo's Lobster Truck #1

Roaming Food Truck, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Style Lobster Roll$22.00
Chilled lobster tossed with a light mayo, chopped celery, fresh lemon and green leaf lettuce served on a New England top split bun
Connecticut Lobster Roll$22.00
Warm Maine lobster, poached in butter, topped with scallions, house seasoning and served in a New England top split bun
Hatch Roll$25.00
Butter poached lobster, topped with hatch chile sauce, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro; served on a toasted New England top-split bun
More about Garbo's Lobster Truck #1
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster Restaurant (North) - 12709 N Mopac

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maine$25.00
Mayo, Celery, Lemon Zest topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
Fish & Chips$24.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
Connecticut$25.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
More about Garbo's Lobster Restaurant (North) - 12709 N Mopac
Banner pic

 

Garbo's Lobster Downtown Trailer - 626 North Lamar Blvd

626 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$25.00
Butter poached Maine lobster topped with Garbo's house seasoning, fresh lemon juice & scallions in a New England top-split bun
Chips$1.00
Cape Cod Kettle Chips
Cobb Salad$15.00
Arcadian Harvest Greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, corn, croutons with Garbo's house seasoning & Heidi's champagne vinaigrette
Pro-Tip: Add (2oz) chilled lobster for $17
More about Garbo's Lobster Downtown Trailer - 626 North Lamar Blvd

