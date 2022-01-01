Crispy chicken in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The Coop
The Coop
2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.40
Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, choice of dressing, croutons.
More about The 18hundred
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|CRISPY CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Three taquitos prepared with shredded chicken, topped with avocado cilantro & chipotle dressing, sour cream, lettuce, mango salsa
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce