Crispy chicken in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Coop

2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.40
Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, choice of dressing, croutons.
More about The Coop
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.00
Three taquitos prepared with shredded chicken, topped with avocado cilantro & chipotle dressing, sour cream, lettuce, mango salsa
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce
More about The 18hundred

