Cobb salad in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve cobb salad

c8896d2e-59ac-4c8c-b352-c9fe4b37dfc1 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sonder

9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon,
Roma Tomato, Avocado,
Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion,
Stella Gorgonzola, Mixed Greens
More about Sonder
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The 18hundred
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

