Cobb salad in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Sonder
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon,
Roma Tomato, Avocado,
Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion,
Stella Gorgonzola, Mixed Greens
More about The 18hundred
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|Cobb Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing