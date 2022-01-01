Chicken salad in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Coop
2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.40
Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, choice of dressing, croutons.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
|$9.40
Spring mix, slaw mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Nashville hot chicken, croutons, choice of dressing.
Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield
|Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and a chopped chicken breast. Comes with choice of dressing
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|CRUNCHY MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens & cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger sesame dressing
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, house made BBQ ranch
|BBQ SALAD NO CHICKEN
|$12.00
Mixed greens, bacon, black beans roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, BBQ ranch
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
|Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Magoos Pizza Olive
11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
