Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Coop

2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.40
Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, choice of dressing, croutons.
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$9.40
Spring mix, slaw mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Nashville hot chicken, croutons, choice of dressing.
More about The Coop
Banner pic

 

Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane

6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$10.49
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and a chopped chicken breast. Comes with choice of dressing
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA

2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
Consumer pic

 

Cubbies Pizza

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Cubbies Pizza
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
CRUNCHY MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens & cabbage, shredded chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, green onion, sesame seeds, ginger sesame dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, house made BBQ ranch
BBQ SALAD NO CHICKEN$12.00
Mixed greens, bacon, black beans roasted corn, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, BBQ ranch
More about The 18hundred
Si Señor Grill image

 

Si Señor Grill

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad$17.99
More about Si Señor Grill
Magoos Pizza Olive image

 

Magoos Pizza Olive

11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.49
More about Magoos Pizza Olive
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
Restaurant banner

 

Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.49
Spring mix with green bell peppers, carrots, croutons, and a chopped chicken breast. Comes with choice of dressing
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Curry

Chicken Noodles

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Beef Teriyaki

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston