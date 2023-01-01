Reuben in Bakersfield
West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd
5649 Gosford Road, Bakersfield
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Radio Sandwich
1229 19TH ST., Bakersfield
|19TH STREET REUBEN
|$14.50
Our house rye bread smeared with sharp dijon, stacked with steaming corned beef, swiss cheese, aiden's slaw, and pony sauce!
West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
