Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd

5649 Gosford Road, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd
Consumer pic

 

Radio Sandwich

1229 19TH ST., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
19TH STREET REUBEN$14.50
Our house rye bread smeared with sharp dijon, stacked with steaming corned beef, swiss cheese, aiden's slaw, and pony sauce!
More about Radio Sandwich
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Penne

Chilaquiles

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pad See

Chicken Satay

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1667 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston