Bisque in Bakersfield

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd
5649 Gosford Road, Bakersfield
|Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!