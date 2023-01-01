Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd

5649 Gosford Road, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Gosford Rd
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

