Grilled chicken in Bakersfield

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Fit Pantry
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield
|SIDE Grilled Chicken
|$5.49
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
|Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad
|$17.99
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
