Grilled chicken in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (3047 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Tahoe Joe's
Fit Pantry image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE Grilled Chicken$5.49
Fit Pantry
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
Choice of steamed broccoli or French fries
The 18hundred
Si Señor Grill image

 

Si Señor Grill

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad$17.99
Si Señor Grill
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

