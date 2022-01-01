Avocado toast in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Sourdough bread topped with mashed avocado, everything seasoning, fresh salsa + cilantro.
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.95
multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, lemon olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.
*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat