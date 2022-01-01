Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bastrop

Go
Bastrop restaurants
Toast

Bastrop restaurants that serve chicken salad

Johnson’s Bakery image

 

Johnson’s Bakery

715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken salad$7.25
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear, bag of chips and choice of tea or soda.
More about Johnson’s Bakery
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roadhouse

2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop

Avg 4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.90
More about Roadhouse
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Longhorn Barbecue

2820 TX-21, Bastrop

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO-GO Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Pulled smoked chicken and turkey breast in a creamy dressing with fresh herbs, all on a soft potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item and a sauce on the side.
More about Longhorn Barbecue
Item pic

 

Southside Market & BBQ

534 TX-71, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Entrée-sized mix of fresh lettuce, garden veggies, cheddar cheese, and house-made tortilla strips topped with smoked chicken.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard

601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop

Avg 4.2 (575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*NEW* Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
We start with oven roasted chicken breast, and mix it with pecans, dried cranberries, celery, sweet relish, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Served on ciabatta bread with red onion & spinach.
More about Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard

Browse other tasty dishes in Bastrop

Pretzels

Brisket

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pies

Tacos

Cobbler

Cake

Map

More near Bastrop to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston