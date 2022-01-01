Chicken salad in Bastrop
Bastrop restaurants that serve chicken salad
Johnson’s Bakery
715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop
|Chicken salad
|$7.25
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear, bag of chips and choice of tea or soda.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roadhouse
2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.90
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Longhorn Barbecue
2820 TX-21, Bastrop
|TO-GO Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Pulled smoked chicken and turkey breast in a creamy dressing with fresh herbs, all on a soft potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item and a sauce on the side.
Southside Market & BBQ
534 TX-71, Bastrop
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Entrée-sized mix of fresh lettuce, garden veggies, cheddar cheese, and house-made tortilla strips topped with smoked chicken.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop
|*NEW* Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
We start with oven roasted chicken breast, and mix it with pecans, dried cranberries, celery, sweet relish, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Served on ciabatta bread with red onion & spinach.