Baton Rouge BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Baton Rouge
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
|Brisket Platter
|$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
|Triple Meat Combo
|$18.00
Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
|Cheese Burger
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Signature Pulled Pork Platter
|$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Zydeco
|$19.99
(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
|Graveyard Platter
|$15.99
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
More about TJ Rib's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
TJ Rib's
2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Baked Potato
|$3.95
baked potato + butter + sour cream
|Babyback Ribs
|$29.99
babyback ribs
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.