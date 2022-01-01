Baton Rouge BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Baton Rouge

Hannah Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
Brisket Platter$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
Triple Meat Combo$18.00
Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
TJ Rib's image

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
Cheese Burger$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Cedar Plank Salmon$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
More about TJ Rib's
VooDoo BBQ & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Zydeco$19.99
(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Graveyard Platter$15.99
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
TJ Rib's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Potato$3.95
baked potato + butter + sour cream
Babyback Ribs$29.99
babyback ribs
Cedar Plank Salmon$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
More about TJ Rib's
Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering image

 

Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering

10655 Corsey Blvd, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Cookies

Seafood Gumbo

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston