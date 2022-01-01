Crab cakes in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge
|Crab Cakes (2)
|$9.95
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|ELIZA CRAB CAKES
|$32.00
lump crabmeat, ravigote sauce, charred corn maque choux, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)