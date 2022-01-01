Pita wraps in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pita wraps

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$6.95
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
