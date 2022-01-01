Pork chops in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|BONE-IN PORK CHOP
|$28.00
brabant potatoes, cane syrup glaze, apple & arugula salad (*gluten-free)
More about Parrains Seafood
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|14oz Pork Chop
|$24.00
|Pork Chop Alfredo
|$10.95
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|PORK CHOP CLUB
|$12.25
|PORK CHOPS
|$16.00
|PORK CHOP SPECIAL
|$10.00