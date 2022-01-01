Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BONE-IN PORK CHOP$28.00
brabant potatoes, cane syrup glaze, apple & arugula salad (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
14oz Pork Chop$24.00
Pork Chop Alfredo$10.95
More about Parrains Seafood
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
PORK CHOP CLUB$12.25
PORK CHOPS$16.00
PORK CHOP SPECIAL$10.00
More about The Chimes
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
PORK CHOPS$16.00
Two grilled pork chops topped with a homemade Abita root beer BBQ glaze served with a bread roll and a side.
More about The Chimes

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Fried Chicken Salad

Walnut Salad

Edamame

Steamed Broccoli

Spinach Salad

Shawarma

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston