Buffalo chicken wraps in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Battle Creek restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
JB Whiskey
3905 Dickman Road, Springfield
No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.00
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, our bleu cheese, Ranch and Buffalo sauce.
More about JB Whiskey
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
